Ajax to unleash Ghana star Kudus for top clash against PSV

Ghana international Mohammed Kudus

Dutch giants, Ajax Amsterdam will welcome back Ghana international Mohammed Kudus to the matchday squad for the game against PSV on Sunday, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The midfield dynamo’s return is good news for manager Erik Ten Hag ahead of the top of the table clash on Sunday, January 10, 2021.



Kudus spent two months on the sidelines after picking up an injury on his champions league debut against Liverpool on October 21, 2020.



The former FC Nordsjaelland player enjoyed a blistering start to his career in Holland, having created three goals and scored once in three league matches, winning two Man of the Match awards.

Meanwhile, Ajax will be without attackers Lassina Traoré and Brian Brobbey, with Klaas-Jan Huntelaar also battling fitness issues.



Brazilian attacker David Neres is also out with an injury.



"Neres has not trained at all," said Ten Hag on Tuesday.