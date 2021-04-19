Akonnor still owed six months after Sports Ministry paid five months of salary arrears

Black Stars coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor

Black Stars coach Charles Akonnor has received five-of-the-eleven-month salary arrears owed him by the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Akonnor, it is understood has been paid 105,000 into his bank account, representing five months of his salary.



A source close to him confirmed the development but provided some clarifications.



Akonnor according to the source received a three-month full payment with the remaining two months suffering deductions.



In line with the agreement he had with the former Youth and Sports Minister to accept a slashing of his salaries owing to the Covid-19, Akonnor suffered a combined 40% percent deduction in two of the five months paid.

Graphic Sport reports further that former Black Stars coach Kwasi Appiah has also been paid his salaries and benefits.



Kwasi Appiah, it has been said was paid $108, 000 representing five months of salary arrears.



Former assistant coach Ibrahim Tanko has also been paid the debt that was owed him by the ministry.