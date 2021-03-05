Albert Commey reveals how Black Satellites can win U-20 AFCON

Albert Commey, Black Satellites Management committee chairman

Management committee chairman for the Black Satellites, Mr. Albert Commey has revealed that the team can win the Total CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament if they rely on their intelligence.

After getting the needed results in the 2021 edition of the tournament being hosted in Mauritania, the Ghana U-20 team has reached the final where they are scheduled to take on their counterpart from Uganda.



Speaking in a build-up to the game, Mr. Albert Commey has opened up on the weakness of the Uganda team and how the Black Satellites can take advantage.



“I know the finals against Uganda will not be easy but speaking to the coach and some of the management members I saw they are poised to bring glory and they must bring the trophy,” the Black Satellites management committee chairman said in an interview with Gye Nyame FM.

He continued, “The Ugandans look bigger and stronger but I think we are more intelligent and we have to rely on our swiftness and intelligence.”



The final between Ghana and Uganda will be played on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at the Stade Olympique Nouakchott.