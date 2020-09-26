Alexander Djiku brings a lot of competition to the team - C.K. Akonnor

Black Stars coach Charles Akonnor says debutant Alexander Djiku brings a lot of competition to the team as he can play a number of positions.

The French born Ghanaian can play at center back, holding midfielder among other positions and this clearly excites the coach as he will bring a lot of competition to the team.



The coach handed debuts to five players namely France based Alexander Djiku who plays for Strasbourg, Yakubu Mohammed of Azam FC in Tanzania, Benson Anang of MSK Zilina in Slovakia, Emmanuel Lomotey of Amiens in France and youngster Kamal Deen who plays for Danish side Nordsjaelland



Montpellier born Alexander Djiku is of Ghanaian and Senegalese descent and currently plays for French Ligue 1 side Strausbourg.

"He does bring a lot of competition to the game. He is not only a centre-back but he can as well play a holding role, depending on what area you want to go in terms of when you go on away matches."



"If you want to be more defensive, he is a choice and he brings a lot of experience. I saw him in Strasbourg when I went to watch him play, he was really good and so am personally happy he is coming," he added.