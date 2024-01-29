Alexander Djiku elated after helping Fenerbahce to beat Ankaragucu 2-1

Ghana international, Alexander Djiku has returned to action for Fenerbahce in the Turkish Super Lig after the exit of the Black Stars from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.
The defender started for his team on Sunday in their Round 23 game of the league campaign against Ankaragucu.
In a game where Alexander Djiku played the entire duration of the contest, he played a key role and helped Fenerbahce secure all three points after a 2-1 win.
Reacting to the victory, the Ghana defender in a post on X said he is delighted. He used the opportunity to also say a big thank you to the Fenerbahçe fans for their support.
“Back with a victory. Thank you for the support! Fenerbahce,” Alexander Djiku said.
Back with a victory ????????????????— Alexander Djiku (@alex_djiku) January 28, 2024
+3 ????????
Thank you for the support! @Fenerbahce @Fenerbahce__FR pic.twitter.com/xvMfLkVjAa
- ‘We are disappointed and ashamed’ – Ernest Nuamah speaks on poor Black Stars campaign at 2023 AFCON
- Black Stars head coach search committee set February 2 deadline for applicants
- Mohammed Salisu issues apology for asking to fight journalist
- AFCON 2023: Media booing at Black Stars unacceptable - Nii Lante
- AFCON 2023: I feel disappointed I couldn’t help my country regain its glory - Mohammed Salisu
- Read all related articles