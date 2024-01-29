Alexander Djiku elated after helping Fenerbahce to beat Ankaragucu 2-1

Alexander Djiku

Ghana international, Alexander Djiku has returned to action for Fenerbahce in the Turkish Super Lig after the exit of the Black Stars from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The defender started for his team on Sunday in their Round 23 game of the league campaign against Ankaragucu.



In a game where Alexander Djiku played the entire duration of the contest, he played a key role and helped Fenerbahce secure all three points after a 2-1 win.



Reacting to the victory, the Ghana defender in a post on X said he is delighted. He used the opportunity to also say a big thank you to the Fenerbahçe fans for their support.



“Back with a victory. Thank you for the support! Fenerbahce,” Alexander Djiku said.