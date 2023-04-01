0
Alexander Djiku ruled out of Strasbourg's game against AS Monaco

Alexander Djiku On Target For Strasbourg Black Stars defender, Alexander Djiku

Sat, 1 Apr 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars defender, Alexander Djiku will miss Racing Club Strasbourg's trip to AS Monaco in Ligue due to suspension.

The 28-year-old has accumulated five yellow cards this season, ruling him out of the crucial encounter against the French giants.

His absence will be a huge blow for manager Frédéric Antonetti, who is also without Colin Dagba and Dimitri Lienard.

"There are a few small sores. Morgan Sanson has a little uncertainty. Alex Djiku is suspended. Colin Dagba, Maxime Le Marchand and Dimitri Liénard are out," said Antonetti in the pre-match presser.

Djiku also suffered a knock in Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola in Kumasi and had to be replaced by Joseph Aidoo in the final ten minutes of the 1-0 win.

The Montpellier-born centre-back missed the trip to Luanda due to the setback.

However, his absence in tomorrow's Ligue 1 game is due to suspension rather than the injury he sustained.

Djiku has been a key figure at Strasbourg this season, scoring a goal in 25 league games.

