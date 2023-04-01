Alexander Djiku ruled out of Strasbourg's game against AS Monaco

Black Stars defender, Alexander Djiku

Black Stars defender, Alexander Djiku will miss Racing Club Strasbourg's trip to AS Monaco in Ligue due to suspension.

The 28-year-old has accumulated five yellow cards this season, ruling him out of the crucial encounter against the French giants.



His absence will be a huge blow for manager Frédéric Antonetti, who is also without Colin Dagba and Dimitri Lienard.



"There are a few small sores. Morgan Sanson has a little uncertainty. Alex Djiku is suspended. Colin Dagba, Maxime Le Marchand and Dimitri Liénard are out," said Antonetti in the pre-match presser.



Djiku also suffered a knock in Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola in Kumasi and had to be replaced by Joseph Aidoo in the final ten minutes of the 1-0 win.

The Montpellier-born centre-back missed the trip to Luanda due to the setback.



However, his absence in tomorrow's Ligue 1 game is due to suspension rather than the injury he sustained.



Djiku has been a key figure at Strasbourg this season, scoring a goal in 25 league games.