Sports News

Alfred Duncan delighted to end Serie A season with a goal for Fiorentina

Black Stars midfielder, Joseph Alfred Duncan

Black Stars midfielder, Joseph Alfred Duncan, has expressed his delight in scoring his first goal for Fiorentina in the season finale against SPAL.

The midfielder who joined La Viola in January ended the campaign strongly, as he scored his debut goal in their 3-1 victory on Sunday.



Duncan revealed how important the goal was for him and the club as they finished 10th following a difficult season for the Violets.



“Today it was important to close in the best way possible this season in which there have been some difficulties. Closing the season on the left side of the ranking is very important to start again next year," Duncan said after the game.



"I looked for him a lot, I feel happy because it is the first goal with this important shirt. I hope to start the same way last year," he added.

The 26-year-old finished off a brilliant team play to hand his side the lead at SPAL.



The ex-Sassuolo star is looking forward to a better campaign next season, insisting that Fiorentina can do better than the tenth position.



"This team can and must do much more: Fiorentina is a team that must always aim for a better ranking than this one. Anyway, as it went this season, I think tenth place was a very important milestone," says the midfielder.



"This season finale must be a starting point. We have a lot of room for improvement, we often talk about it too. We have to be ready to start strong immediately, we cannot make mistakes this year. We deserved this rest, so we take a little break to go back to peace and start off again."

Source: Lukman Abdul Mumin, Contributor

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.