Alfred Duncan returns to group training after recovering from injury

Ghana midfielder, Alfred Duncan

Ghana midfielder Joseph Alfred Duncan has made full recovery at Cagliari.

Duncan joined the Islanders on a loan deal with the option to purchase at the end of the season.



The 27-year-old had a superb start to life in Sardinia until he picked an injury in the 1-0 defeat at Genoa on matchday 19.



He consequently missed the 1-1 stalemate with former club Sassuolo and also the 1-0 loss at home to Atalanta over the weekend.

Duncan has however recovered from the setback, having joined his teammates in training ahead of their next Serie A-game.



Cagliari will host Torino at the Sardegna Arena on Friday.