Alfred Duncan’s injury worries in the way of sealing Cagliari move

Black Stars midfielder, Joseph Alfred Duncan

Black Stars midfielder, Joseph Alfred Duncan could see his move to Cagliari hit the wall as reports indicate that the Italian Serie A club is worried about his injury woes.

As reported by footballghana.com on Monday, the Black Stars midfielder has agreed to join Cagliari from Fiorentina having turned down a move to join Hellas Verona.



According to tuttoomercatoweb, Cagliari has developed some level of hesitation as a result of the injury setback of the midfielder this season.



Joseph Alfred Duncan, 27, barely played for Fiorentina in December as a result of an injury he sustained.

While he has not been a regular for the team this season, he remains a top midfielder with a lot of experience in the Italian Serie A.



It is understood that besides the injury worries, Cagliari is also being hesitant due to the wage bill of the Black Stars asset.