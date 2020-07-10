Sports News

Alfred Duncan sets personal record in Fiorentina’s draw with Cagliari

Ghana international Joseph Alfred Duncan

Black Stars midfielder Joseph Alfred Duncan gave an impressive account of himself but it was not enough as Fiorentina was held to a draw by Cagliari in a Serie A clash in Florence.

Duncan set a personal record in the match which ended 0-0 at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Thursday night.



The 27-year-old touched the ball 105 times, the highest ever tally he has accrued in a Serie A game.



He controlled the game from the midfield, helping his side to avoid defeat as they failed to break resolute Cagliari's defense.



Duncan contributed immensely to Fiorentina's total of 57% ball possession in the match.

Joseph Alfred Duncan joined ACF Fiorentina from Sassuolo in the January transfer window.



Duncan since joining the Violas has had to battle with injuries but it appears he has now overcome his injury woes, playing every single game for Beppe Lachini’s side.





