Alfred Duncan struck down by muscle injury

Alfred Duncan, Ghanaian midfielder

Ghanaian midfielder Alfred Duncan is set to be sidelined for some time after sustaining a muscle problem.

Duncan was forced to miss the Islanders’ 1-1 draw against his former side US Sassuolo over the weekend after picking a muscle injury just two days before the encounter.



The 27-year-old adds to the woes of the Sardinians as they are already without Nahitan Nandez and Marko Rog.

Duncan joined Cagliari on a loan deal with an option to buy during the just ended January transfer window.



He made two appearances for the club before the unfortunate injury setback.