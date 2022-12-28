Alhaji Akanbi breaks silence on Afriyie Barnieh's contract

Hearts of Oak board member, Alhaji Akanbi and Afriyie Barnieh

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

Hearts of Oak board member, Alhaji Akanbi has said the top hierarchy of the club is working around the clock to ensure forward Afriyie Barnieh renews his contract.

According to him, they are in advance talks with his agents, and very soon they will reach a deal over a contract renewal.



He further stressed that the attacker will never leave Hearts of Oak on a free transfer.



"We are still talking to representatives of Afriyie Barnieh very soon we will arrive at a deal. Barnieh will never leave Hearts for free."



Afriyie Barnieh has been discussing his future with the Ghanaian giants for the past year but there is yet to be a major breakthrough in the negotiations.



With a number of stellar clubs abroad queuing for the signature of the talented forward, his representatives are holding onto to cash in with Hearts of Oak struggling to keep up with the player's demand.

The former U-20 star scored 10 goals this season including crucial goals in the President’s Cup and the MTN FA Cup final against Bechem United on the final day of the season.



Reports have indicated a number of clubs are chasing the signature of the forward following a great season, but



Fans have long complained about the lack of management structure at Hearts of Oak and attribute the recent issues with poor player contracts and star men leaving for free in the last decade to the situation.



