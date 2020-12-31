Alhassan Wakaso named in Vitoria Guimaraes matchday squad for the first time in over a year

Ghana international Alhassan Wakaso

Ghanaian midfielder, Alhassan Wakaso was named in Vitoria Guimaraes matchday squad for the first time in over a year this week.

Wakaso was named in the Guimaraes squad for the clash against FC Porto last Tuesday.



But the 28-year-old did not feature, neither was he on the bench as Guimaraes suffered a 3-2 defeat at home against the Portuguese champions.



Vitoria Guimaraes took the lead twice but Mehdi Taremi restored parity on both occasions for the away side.



Porto snatched the winner with ten minutes left after a strike from Luis Diaz.

It was the first time Wakaso had been called up for a match since two knee surgeries forced him out of action for a year and a half.



The Victoria Guimares player did not kick a ball during the 2019/20 season and has missed the first part of the current season.



Wakaso made the squad after showing positive signs in training. He will be hoping to feature this weekend against Nacional.