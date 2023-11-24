Alidu Seidu entertains teammates with funny dance moves to viral 'Water' challenge

Ghanaian defender, Alidu Seidu, has captured the attention of fans and teammates with his energetic dance moves to the viral 'Water' challenge on TikTok.

The challenge is based on the popular global hit song, "Water," by South African Grammy-nominated singer Tyla.



Alidu Seidu who was in the mood for celebration jumped on the table in the locker room after Clermont Foot’s hard-fought 1-0 win over Lorient in the French Ligue Un.



The versatile player danced with joy as he bounced his backside to the rhythm of the song causing a huge stare from his teammates.



A video of Seidu taking on the 'Water' challenge has been circulating on social media.



Alidu Seidu rejoined his teammates in France after their playing in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros.

He started the game against Madagascar and was substituted in the second half during Ghana's victory in Kumasi and was an unused substitute in the subsequent 1-0 defeat against Comoros in Moroni.



