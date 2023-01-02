0
Alidu Seidu excels as Clermont Foot stun Olympique Lyonnais

Mon, 2 Jan 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana defender Alidu Seidu scored high ratings after an impressive display on New Year's Day for Clermont Foot against Olympique Lyonnais.

The 22-year-old played full throttle as Clermont Foot travelled to beat the French giants in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Muhammed Cham-Saračević's 87th-minute penalty ensured the visitors secured all three points against the former champions.

According to Sofascore, Seidu scored a rating of 6.9, making him one of the best players on the pitch.

The versatile Black Stars player defended resolutely, ensuring Clermont Foot return to winning ways and start the year on a good note.

Seidu has been a key figure at Clermont Foot since helping them gain promotion to the top flight. He was rewarded with a long-term contract this season following interest from other clubs.

He was a member of Ghana's team at the World Cup in Qatar, playing in the games against Portugal and Uruguay as the four-time African champions exited the tournament at the group stage.

