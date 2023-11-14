All Star Festival 2024 Global Engagement Tour lights up Amiens: Nicholas Opoku joins All Star Festival 2024.

Ghana International and Amiens Center back Nicholas Opoku

Source: BAC Group Media

The All Star Festival 2024 Global Engagement Tour made its mark in Amiens, France, engaging with Ghana International and Amiens Center back Nicholas Opoku, who passionately announced his participation at the All Star Festival 2024.

The BAC Group team, led by Chief Executive Dr. Ernest Koranteng, continued their journey after a successful visit in Portugal. The tour, spanning 20 cities across the UK, North America, and Europe, serves as preparations for the highly anticipated All Star Festival.



The engagement with Opoku, took an emotional turn as he apologized to both the team and fans for his absence at the All Star Festival 2023, citing unforeseen emergencies.



“First of all, I’d like to apologize to the fans, that I couldn’t make it to the All Star Festival 2023. Because I wanted to come and I had an emergency so I couldn’t make it with the team and I know everything was perfect and when such an occasion happens, it’s really important to spend time with our fans. They’ve been supporting us from afar and seeing us together in person is a dream come true. Our presence with them will make them happy.” He said.



Despite the setback, Opoku went a step further by promising his presence at the upcoming All Star Festival, aiming to bring joy to his fans and spend quality time with them.

“I promise I’m going to be at the All Star Festival 2024 to make my fans happy and spend time together. I really appreciate their support.” He ended.



Amidst the cheers and excitement, the promise of Nicholas Opoku joining the All Star Festival 2024 adds an extra layer of anticipation. Fans can now look forward to witnessing their beloved player showcase his skills, reinforcing the festival's commitment to bringing together top talent from around the world.



The All Star Festival 2024 is poised to exceed all predictions, capitalizing on the remarkable triumph of the All Star Festival 2023. As the BAC Group embarks on its global tour, the official off-season football event gains momentum with every step taken.