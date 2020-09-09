Sports News

All sports promises made by NDC are already being done by the NPP govt – Sports Minister

Sports Minister, Isaac Asiamah

Isaac Asiamah, the Minister of Youth and Sports has accused the National Democratic Congress of being bereft of ideas and innovations.

On Monday, the NDC launched its manifesto and made some commitments to the sports industry.



The John Mahama-led party promised to build recreational centres in all districts in the country and create a sports fund which will finance sporting activities in the country.



A revival of inter-schools’ sports and completion of the new Edubiase Stadium are but a few of the promises made by the NDC.



Addressing a gathering in his Atwima Mponua constituency, Isaac Asiamah said all the promises indicated in the NDC manifesto are already being executed by the government.



Citing the Edubease Stadium and the sports fund, Isaac Asiamah stated these initiatives are at various stages of completion.

He opined that if the NDC had competent people to handle the sports sector the high attrition rate of ministers recorded under their regime wouldn’t have happened.



The lawmaker urged Ghanaians to not to be wooed by the promises by of the NDC.



“Ghanaians can attest to the works of the NPP. Even the NDC admitted that Akufo-Addo and Asiamah have done everything when it comes to sports. Whatever the NDC said in sports, we are already doing it. They left the New Edubease Stadium in a bad shape but we are working on it and expanding it”.



“Our record is unprecedented. Even the sports fund, we are already working on it. Winneba Sports is also being turned into a high-performance centre. We have done everything that they said in their manifesto. John Mahama says he will help Ghanaian clubs that compete in Africa, we are already doing that”, he said amid claps and cheers from the crowd.

