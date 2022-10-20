Am I stupid to put Odotei, Akambi in-charge of my investments? - Togbe Afede asks Phobians

Board Chairman of Accra Hearts of Oak SC, Togbe Afede XIV

The majority shareholder of Accra Hearts of Oak, Togbe Afede XIV has hit back at the Phobians who are calling for the sacking of Vicent Sowah Odotei and Alhaji Akambi as Board Members of the club.

Accra Hearts of Oak fans on Sunday, October 16, 2022, attacked and called for the head of two Board Members, Vincent Odotei Sowah and Alhaji Akambi whom they believe are the root cause of the problems in the club and their inability to qualify to the group stages of the CAF Confederation Cup.



But the Board Chairman of Accra Hearts of Oak SC, Togbe Afede XIV has jumped to the defense of his two trusted "Generals" and insists the success of the team of the past two years should be attributed to both Vicent Sowah Odotei and Alhaji Akambi.



"Sometimes I am amazed by the level of commitment of these people, and trust me the successes of 2021 and 2022 on the pitch, what we are doing at Pobiman, the commercial centre, support liaison office, and the new head office building will never have been possible without the support of this two gentlemen," he told the media on Wednesday.

Togbe Afede XIV also added that he is not stupid to put the wrong people in charge of his investment at Accra Hearts of Oak.



"Why would anybody think that I will be investing those amount of money (in the club) and use the wrong people? Why would anybody think that? They (Vicent Sowah Odotei and Alhaji Akambi) wouldn't have been part of the process if they were not trustworthy," he said.