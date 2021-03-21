Andre Ayew, Thomas Partey to join Black Stars camp for AFCON qualifiers next week

The Black Stars need a win to seal a place at the Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Cameroon

Ghanaian duo Andre Ayew and Thomas Partey are expected to join the Black Stars camp next week for the upcoming AFCON qualifier against São Tomé and Principe.

The Swansea City star and Arsenal midfielder were not officially on the list announced by Ghana FA for the doubleheader due to the reluctance by their clubs in releasing them for the trip to South Africa,a country on the United Kingdom’s red list of coronavirus risky countries.



Ghana’s leading football website GHANAsoccernet.com understands that Andre Ayew and Thomas Partey will be released by their clubs for the game against São Tomé in Accra.



The Black Stars captain and his deputy will not make the trip to South Africa to avoid the 10-day quarantine when they go back to their clubs after the break.



They will be available for the last game of the qualifier against São Tomé at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Andre Ayew was in action for Swansea City on Saturday as they lost to Cardiff by 1-0 in the English Championship.



Thomas Partey will play on Sunday for Arsenal against West Ham in the Premier League at the London Stadium and is expected to join the team right after.



Ghana travel away to play South Africa on March 25 and take on São Tomé and Principe on March 28 in Accra.



The Black Stars need a win to seal a place at the Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Cameroon next year.