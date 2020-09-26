Andre Ayew reacts to Swansea's win at Wycombe Wanderers

Swansea City superstar Andre Ayew has expressed delight in his side's important away victory at Wycombe Wanderers in the English championship on Saturday afternoon.

The Ghana captain scored and provided an assists as the Swans recorded a 2-0 win at the Adams Park.



"Good win away from home. 1st goal,1st assist," he posted on Twitter. He also celebrated man of the match Jamal Lowe, who netted his first goal for the club. "Congrats on your first goal Jamal Lowe, we keep going," he added.

