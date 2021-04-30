Andre Ayew to miss Swansea City's clash against Derby County

Swansea City Vice captain, Andre Dede Ayew

Swansea City manager, Steve Cooper has seemingly conceded that Andre Ayew will be forced to miss Saturday's Championship clash with Derby County.

Ayew returned from injury to score in his side’s 2-2 away draw against Reading on Sunday at the Madejski Stadium to confirm Swansea’s qualification for the promotion play-off.



After the game, Steve Cooper revealed that the Ghana international had suffered a slight setback and is set to sit out of Derby County's game.



"I think we need to get the balance right," he told the club's website.



"There’s still two games left to play. A lot of good can come out from that in terms of results and performances."

"A lot of players are in good form and we want to keep the momentum going."



"There’s a few lads like Andre (Ayew) whose struggling a little bit physically that we need to be careful with. He wasn’t 100 percent against Reading, and in an ideal world, we wouldn’t have used him. He’s had a little setback, but he’s not completely out for Saturday – if he is then he should be fine for Watford.



"Resting players, it’ll only be because they medically can’t play, it won’t be because they physically can’t play.



“There are two games to play and we want to play well and win those. There are two weeks of work which we will respect, then we’ll focus on the play-offs.”