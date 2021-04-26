Andre Ayew urges Swansea City teammates to take advantage of playoffs

Swansea City Vice captain, Andre Dede Ayew

Swansea City Vice-captain, Andre Dede Ayew has tasked his teammates to take advantage of their playoffs in the English Skybet Championship.

Ayew came off the bench to play a big part in both goals as the Swans confirmed their place in the playoffs following a 2-2 draw at Reading – a result that ended the Royals’ hopes of a top-six finish.



The 30-year-old who missed the previous game against QPR due to a hamstring injury played a key role in the equalizer before slotting the Swans ahead with his 16th goal of the season.



Despite a late leveler from the Royals, Steve Cooper saw his side seal their play-off spot in his 100th game in charge.



The Swans still have two games to play – against Derby and already-promoted Watford – before the two-legged semi-final stage.



And Ayew believes that gives the Swans a big opportunity to prepare properly as they look to better last season’s finish of bowing out in the play-off semi-finals, having had just a few days to prepare for that stage the last term.

“I am very happy we are in the playoffs,” Ayew told the club website.



“That was the objective at the start of the season, and we need to keep going and get ready for the playoffs."



“There is a chance to build momentum and finish higher in the table. We will keep going."



“It’s great to be in the playoffs a few weeks before because we can really get ready for what’s coming. We need to use that to our advantage.”