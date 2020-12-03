Andy Yiadom suffers another injury, set to be sidelined for weeks

Black Stars and Reading defender, Andy Yiadom has suffered another injury setback which will keep him out of action for several weeks.
The Ghana right-back recently returned from a knee injury that had kept him out since September.
The 28-year-old returned in the game against Preston last month but suffered an injury to the same knee in the next game against Stoke City.
The English Championship club is yet to determined the extent of Andy Yiadom's injury.
However, Yiadom is likely to miss all the games in the month of December.
Yiadom, who was named in Ghana's initial squad for the double AFCON qualifiers against Sudan last month missed the action due to a recurring injury.
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- Goztepe interested in Andre Ayew deal
- Najeeb Yakubu features for Vorskla in 1-0 defeat to Volochysk
- African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Goztepe interested in Andre Ayew deal
- Leicester City boss Rodgers delivers fresh update on injured Amartey
- Myron Boadu excels in AZ Alkmaar's win against Heracles Almelo
- Read all related articles