Annoh Dompreh commissions fourth astro turf in his constituency

Chief of Darmang Traditional Area performing the ceremonial kick off

Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri consistency, Frank Annoh Dompreh, has inaugurated a new Astro Turf at Ahwerease Darmang, making it the fourth in his constituency.

The project which was completed within five months by Best Construction Limited was commissioned on Thursday, April 6, 2023.



The event was graced by the Darmang traditional council, Municipal Chief Executive(MCE) Boabeng Asamoah, the Muslim community in the area and financiers of the project Ghana Gas.



The majority chief whip, speaking at the event, revealed the secret to completing four artificial turfs in his constituency.



“The secret? I think there is support. I have a very reliable MCE behind me. And besides the point, we have our priorities. I know other members in parliament have their priorities but we thought that this is the priority at this time. And as we go ahead, there are other needs like schools that will be done. So we compromised on some projects to have the three then we also went ahead to get this four. We are not done yet, we keep pushing. The secret is that we are working harder and so two heads are better than one,” he said.



He further commended Best Construction Limited and the contractor, Nana Antwi, for their cooperation and efforts in putting up a quality 11-aside pitch.



“They gave out a work schedule and they respected it and stuck to it. So, I need to commend them and I duly commend them. I also want to commend the contractor who has shown quality, not just quality, he also respected the schedule, and where we had issues he responded. You can see that the feedback from the entire township is good and we are also grateful. And we also hope that other accessories that are needed to make it whole will be done duly as requested by the chief and the people.”

Antwi, who is the managing director for Best Limited, said "I’m very happy today. Best limited stands for nothing but the best and we believe that Ghanaians have seen several astro turfs in other districts, but for us what makes us happy is just executing the project but when you come for commissioning and you see the excitement in the faces of the chiefs and the people, that gives us delight. We have tasked ourselves that because we want to give the best, the quality will not be compromised and also stick to World class standards."



He revealed that the grass used for the grass was bought from FIFA’s number one producers of artificial turf.



"This grass was from FIFA’s number one producer when it comes to artificial football turf. So Best Limited our goal is to let Ghanaians experience world-class artificial turfs."



The chief of Damang Traditional Area, Nana Berima Tia Kwaakye Chief expressed that he is ecstatic about the project being done during his term.



“I’m happy that this happened during my reign. But I’m pleading because we have often politicized everything. I plead that whether you are NPP or NDC, support in sustaining the project. “



He also showed gratitude to the MCE, the MP, and Ghana Gas while pleading for more developmental works.

"We thank the MP, the MCE, and Ghana Gas…You should add more projects, every land that you would need, we will give it to you. So that the people in Accra who have been mocking us would come here and now before us at Ahwerease Darmang."



He also assured of the sustainability of the project and revealed that a committee to ensure the maintenance of the turf.



“Also, we have appointed a committee who will be in charge of the park. We will ensure that we will fix anything faulty thing while using it so that it would not seem they we were negligent. If that happens, we the chiefs would be blamed.”



The Astro turf project forms part of the government’s promise to construct Astro turfs in all districts back in 2020.