Ansgar Knauff returns to full scale training at Eintracht Frankfurt

Ansgar Knauff 2122 3 Eintracht Frankfurt winger, Ansgar Knauff

Wed, 4 Jan 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Eintracht Frankfurt winger Ansgar Knauff has returned to full-scale training after recovering from an injury.

The 20-year-old returned to training with the group at the Deutsche Bank Park on Tuesday morning after recovering from the setback.

The on-loan Borussia Dortmund midfielder has been suffering from a fascial injury in his thigh since the end of November and only returned to training after a two-months absence.

The German-born Ghanaian wideman has undergone rehabilitation to pass fit to resume training with his

The club announced on Tuesday at the start of training after the Christmas break that the winger would again take part in team sessions without restrictions.

Dortmund are considering recalling the German Under-20 youth star amid talks of contract extension after his explosive run of form since joining Eintracht Frankfurt on loan.

Ansgar Knauff’s versatility could make him a very useful player for Borussia Dortmund. The Germany U-21s international, who won the UEFA Europa League Young Player of the Season award last season, has primarily been used as a wing-back by Eintracht Frankfurt. But he is also capable of playing further forward, and even at right-back.

Source: footballghana.com
