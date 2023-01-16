1
Menu
Sports

Antoine Semenyo reacts after scoring in Bristol City's win over Birmingham City

Antoine Semenyo 465789 Striker, Antoine Semenyo

Mon, 16 Jan 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo is happy to have scored in Bristol City’s win against Birmingham City in the English Championship.

Semenyo has been in fine form since the start of the season, helping Bristol City to a 4-2 win against Birmingham City at Ashton Gate on Saturday.

He scored in Bristol City's first league game of the year against Coventry, added another in the FA Cup last week, and not only scored but also assisted this weekend.

The 23-year-old goal and assist helped Bristol City beat Birmingham City 4-2 at Ashton Gate for the first time since October.

“Happy to be on the scoresheet, it was a great game, thanks to all the fans” the 24-year-old shared in a post on Facebook.

The 23-year-old has scored 7 goals and provided 2 assists in 25 games this season.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ablakwa makes explosive allegations against Rev. Kusi Boateng
Major shake up to hit leadership of minority caucus - Report
Gabby Otchere-Darko sends strong warning to opponents of DEP
Dr Kofi Amoah jabs resigning ministers
Akufo-Addo intervenes on behalf of 8 SHS students sacked for insulting him
Obiri Boahen laments neglect by Akufo-Addo government
Randy Abbey jabs government over mistreatment of bondholders
Ken Agyapong ‘schools’ Nyaho-Tamakloe on his contributions to NPP
Nigel Gaisie releases new prophecy about president of ‘Yemp3 Nokware’
Kwesi Pratt shreds set design for Alan Kyerematen's presentation
Related Articles: