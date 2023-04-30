Antoine Semenyo scores debut Premier League goal as Bournemouth hammer Leeds United

Ghana striker, Antoine Semenyo

Ghana international Antoine Semenyo scored in his first goal for Bournemouth in their emphatic victory over Leeds United in the English Premier League.

The Black Stars forward was a second-half substitute in their 4-1 home win over Leeds United on Sunday afternoon.



Semenyo was introduced in the 83rd-minute mark, replacing Kieffer Moore who picked up an injury during the game and made his presence felt after finding the back of the net in the dying embers of the game.



It was his first goal for Bournemouth in the Premier League after securing a move to the club from Bristol City in the January transfer window.



Colombian international Jefferson Lerma scored a brace in a space of four minutes to put Bournemouth in the lead.

Jefferson Lerma got the opening goal of the match in the 20th minute before doubling the lead for the host in the 24th-minute mark.



The visitors pulled one back through Patrick Bamford who connected from Wilfried Gnonto pass in the 32th minute as the first half ended 2-1 in Bournemouth's favour.



After the break, the home team proved their worth and found the back of the net twice through Dominic Solanke and the Ghana international, who scored in the 63rd and additional minute of the game to secure a comfortable win.