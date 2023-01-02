Antoine Semenyo scores to salvage point for Bristol City in game against Coventry

Ghanaian striker, Antoine Semenyo

Ghana international, Antoine Semenyo was in action for Bristol City on Sunday afternoon and helped the team to earn an away draw in the match against Coventry.

The talented Black Stars striker was handed a starting role to lead the lines for his club today when the side locked horns with the matchday 26 opponent of the ongoing 2022/23 English Championship season.



In a match staged at the Coventry Building Society Stadium, the home team took the lead after just 12 minutes.



A good chance fell to Jake Bidwell who made no mistake but buried the ball to give Coventry a deserved lead.

Fortunately, for Bristol City, the team would equalize six minutes later.



Ghana striker Antoine Semenyo showed quality and found the back of the Coventry net to restore parity to the game.



With no other goal in the match, the game ended in a 1-1 stalemate as both sides picked a point each