Antoine Semenyo undergoes successful surgery after sustaining shin injury

Antoine Semenyo

Bournemouth manager Gary O'Neil has confirmed that the Ghana forward, Antoine Semenyo, has undergone surgery due to a shin injury.

The procedure was completed successfully, and the 23-year-old is now facing a recovery period that will unfortunately rule him out for the remainder of the current season.



Semenyo, who joined Bournemouth in January, has made his mark with the team, featuring in 11 Premier League matches. Just a few weeks ago, he celebrated his debut goal against Leeds United, showcasing his promising talent and potential.



O'Neil expressed optimism regarding Semenyo's recovery, hoping for a "speedy recovery" that would allow the young attacker to participate in the preseason preparations.

However, the specific timeline for his return remains uncertain, as it will depend on the speed of his recovery and rehabilitation process.



Providing further details, O'Neil stated, "Antoine has had surgery, so he will be out until next season. We're hopeful that he returns and can have a decent spell with the team before the season starts, but it will depend on how quickly he recovers."