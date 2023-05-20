0
Menu
Sports

Antoine Semenyo undergoes successful surgery after sustaining shin injury

Antoine Semenyo 2 Antoine Semenyo

Sat, 20 May 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Bournemouth manager Gary O'Neil has confirmed that the Ghana forward, Antoine Semenyo, has undergone surgery due to a shin injury.

The procedure was completed successfully, and the 23-year-old is now facing a recovery period that will unfortunately rule him out for the remainder of the current season.

Semenyo, who joined Bournemouth in January, has made his mark with the team, featuring in 11 Premier League matches. Just a few weeks ago, he celebrated his debut goal against Leeds United, showcasing his promising talent and potential.

O'Neil expressed optimism regarding Semenyo's recovery, hoping for a "speedy recovery" that would allow the young attacker to participate in the preseason preparations.

However, the specific timeline for his return remains uncertain, as it will depend on the speed of his recovery and rehabilitation process.

Providing further details, O'Neil stated, "Antoine has had surgery, so he will be out until next season. We're hopeful that he returns and can have a decent spell with the team before the season starts, but it will depend on how quickly he recovers."

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Effah Dartey slams former Chief Justice
Anas steps down from testifying against Kwesi Nyantakyi
NPP Primaries: Nyaho-Tamakloe ‘disqualifies’ Alan Kyerematen
Organize a send-off for Ken Ofori-Atta - Dr. Otchere-Ankrah to president
NPP MP takes swipe at Alan
Akufo-Addo visits Ghanaian troops on peacekeeping operations
Sam George dares Tema High Court judge
Barker-Vormawor reacts to man remanded for insulting Akufo-Addo
Ken Agyapong accuses Annoh Dompreh of sabotaging his campaign
Meet the two Kumawu independent by-election candidates with the same name
Related Articles: