Appiah-Forson scores as West Ham U-23 beat Leicester City

English-born Ghanaian midfielder Kenan Appiah-Forson registered his name on the scoresheet as West Ham United U-23 defeated Leicester City in the Premier League II on Friday night.
Appiah-Forson shot the Hammers into the lead in the second half after the first stanza ended 1-1 at the Rush Green Stadium.
West Ham netted the opener in the 39th minute through Freddie Potts but the lead was immediately cancelled by Leicester City midfielder Kasey McAteer.
Appiah-Forson sparked life into the second half with a brilliant finish before Conor Coventry hit the final nail in the Foxes coffin with a 74th-minute strike.
The 19-year-old is enjoying a good campaign within the Premier League II with West Ham as his performances get the attention of David Moyes.
