Appointing Guardiola as coach no guarantee Black Stars selection won’t be influenced - Former Sports Minister

Pep Guardiola

Former Youth and Sports Minister Nii Lante Vanderpuye believes appointing Pep Guardiola as Ghana coach will not stop the menace of player selection being influenced by the Ghana Football Association.

The Member of Parliament for Odododiodio believes the GFA still influenced who should make the Ghana squad under Chris Hughton.



Vanderpuye is therefore advocating for a coach who understands the Ghana system instead of strictly looking out for a top foreign coach.



“The issue is we have to look at what we want to achieve as a nation. Is it just a matter of bringing in a foreign coach?” he quizzed on Citi TV.



“Today, we can all testify to the fact that, what we talk about, the undue influence, the nemesis of our local coach, is still going on.

“What is the guarantee that Herve Renard when he comes, will not be manipulated?



“I am sure even if Mourinho comes, even if Pep Guardiola comes, the disease at the GFA will still linger on, if we don’t tackle that disease, it will affect them.”



He is saying this after Ghana’s historic collapse at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d’Ivoire.