Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta details why the club sent physio to Ghana with Thomas Partey

Arteta And Partey Arteta and Thomas Partey

Fri, 31 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta has praised the Ghana Football Association for being receptive to the club’s decision to assign a physiotherapist with Thomas Partey to Ghana’s camp.

Arteta confirmed in a pre-match presser for Arsenal’s game against Leeds United that the club indeed sent physio, Simon Murphy to Ghana.

He explained that the move was made due to the recognition of Partey an important member of the Arsenal team whose fitness needed to be checked.

Arteta confirmed that Partey missed Ghana’s game against Luanda because of injury but is hopeful of making the team for the game against Leeds United on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

“It’s something we did in the past and we have a really good relationship with the Ghanaian federation. We have to manage and look after players. They’ve been really positive as well and we try as much as possible to help. It works both ways. He was unfit to play the second game but hopefully, he will be back for the weekend.,” he said.

Partey played full throttle for the Black Stars in their 1-0 victory over Angola at the Baba Yara Stadium on Thursday, March 24, 2023.

The midfielder however sat out the return fixture in Luanda where Ghana labored to pick a point against Angola.

Partey is set to return to action for the Gunners on Saturday as navigate the final ten matches of the 2022/2023 Premier League season.

Thomas Partey has been crucial in Arsenal’s run in the Premier League that sees them lead the table with 69 points, eight more than second-placed Manchester City.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
