Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta expresses concern over Partey's injury

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta has revealed that Thomas Parety will miss the next few games, as the thigh injury he suffered is worse than the first feared.

The midfielder had been optimistic that after the international break he would heal from his thigh injury in order to play, but the issue is worse than the club first expected.



Partey missed Sunday's 2-1 defeat against Wolves and Arteta confirmed that Partey would miss at least the next few games after the game whiles spaking to the media.



"He had an injury very early in the game, he wanted to continue the second half," he said.

"We knew it was a significant injury. He’s done very well and he’s working very hard, he wants to be available,"



"Hopefully we can get him back soon but it’s an area we need to be careful and we need to be protective with the player. ‘I don’t think he will be with us in the next few games," he ended.



According to reports, Thomas Partey will be unavailable till the new year.