Arsenal grants Thomas Partey greenlight to pursue transfer bids

Ghanaian midfielder, Thomas Partey

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey has been granted permission by Arsenal to explore a potential transfer to the Saudi Pro League.

Partey, who joined Arsenal in a £45 million deal from Atletico Madrid in 2020, featured in 33 out of 38 Premier League games this past season as the Gunners mounted a spirited title challenge to go toe to toe with eventual winners Manchester City.



Despite Arsenal's return to the Champions League and Partey's contributions, the club is looking to reshape its promising young squad and is open to the possibility of letting the 30-year-old midfielder go. This decision comes merely three years after Arsenal made him the fourth most expensive player in their history.



Sources at 90min indicate that the appeal of a permanent transfer to Saudi Arabia, as opposed to a loan move within Europe, lies in the immediate relief it provides to Arsenal's wage bill.

Additionally, the Gunners hope to potentially generate a profit by selling Partey for a fee exceeding the £45 million they initially paid for him.



Partey may not be the only midfielder departing, as Granit Xhaka has already agreed to join Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen.



JNA/DO