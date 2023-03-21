Arsenal physiotherapist Simon Murphy spotted with Thomas Partey in Black Stars camp

Arsenal have designated a special physiotherapist for their star midfielder Thomas Partey who is in Ghana's camp for the Black Stars' games against Angola.

Thomas Partey arrived in Black Star's camp with Simon Murphy, the Arsenal physiotherapist ahead of Ghana's 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola.



Partey touched down in Ghana in the early hours of Tuesday, March 21, 2023, and has already joined his teammates.



The Arsenal physio was part of the team that travelled with the Black Stars to Kumasi in preparation for Ghana's match against Angola, following the arrival of Partey and Mohammed Kudus today.



The decision to designate a personal physio for Partey is to control the chances of the player getting injured as he is a key player for the Premier League leaders.

Ghana will host the first leg of the encounter on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, while the second leg is slated for Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Estádio 11 de Novembre in Luanda.











JNA/KPE