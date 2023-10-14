Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah makes England debut amid Ghana interest

Eddie Nketiah came on as a substitute

Eddie Nketiah has finally made his England debut after coming on in the second-half of the Three Lions' international friendly against Australia.

The 24-year-old replaced Ollie Watkins in the 1-0 victory over the Socceroos to slightly end Ghana's hopes of convincing him to switch his nationality.



His involvement in the friendly means Ghana will have to wait for another three years if he does not make a competitive appearance for the European nation.



"England debut at Wembley, thank you God," wrote the Arsenal striker on social media.



Meanwhile, Black Stars coach Chris Hughton is not giving up on his pursuit of Nketiah and Nottingham Forest winger Callum Hudson-Odoi.

“Some players are very definite about what they want," Hughton told talkSPORT. "Some are not so sure and some want to see how things develop," he added.



“I think that’s been the case with Eddie. We would never say never on him switching to Ghana. But it’s always down to what the player wants.”



Hughton is in Charlotte with the Black Stars as the team prepares for the international friendly against Mexico on Sunday.