Asamoah Gyan and Baby Jet Promotions cut ties with Emmanuel Tagoe

Ghanaian boxer, Emmanuel Tagoe

Former Sunderland striker Asamoah Gyan and his boxing management company Baby Jet Promotions have cut ties with boxer Emmanuel Tagoe.

The letter attesting to the termination of their contract was released on 9th February 2021 stating that the contract is done with immediate effect.



The letter stated that Tagoe can now choose a promoter or new manager of his choice. Gyan, despite playing football engages in other fields which includes boxing.

He currently plays for Legon Cities after joining on a free transfer.



