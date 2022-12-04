17
Asamoah Gyan consoles Andre Ayew after penalty miss against Uruguay

Sun, 4 Dec 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana captain, Asamoah Gyan, has sent words of encouragement to Andre Dede Ayew following his penalty miss against Uruguay on Friday.

Ayew has opened up on dealing with a lot during the World Cup, after losing his godson and returning from the game against Uruguay to pick up his daughter from the hospital.

Gyan who was in a similar position 12 years ago after missing a penalty against Uruguay, preventing Ghana from reaching the semi-finals has sympathized with Ayew.

"I know what Andre is going through right now. He might act very strong but he is human," said Gyan while analysing the game on SuperSport TV.

The legendary Ghanaian forward was however not impressed with the performance of the team against the South American. Ghana lost 2-0 to Uruguay, exiting the World Cup at the group stage.

"Just play your hearts out and when you lose, we can say they played well, like we did against Portugal," continued Gyan.

"You can't lose a game like this, there was no sense of agency, nothing, flat foot, I am very disappointed and I am upset," he said.

