Asamoah Gyan delivers powerful message at Kofi Adoma’s wife birthday

Ex-Black Stars player, Asamoah Gyan

Former Black Stars player, Asamoah Gyan created an exhilarating moment when he surprised Kofi Adoma's wife during her birthday celebration in church, delivering a profound message.

Gyan joined a select group of celebrities invited to honour Miracle Adoma's special day, and he found himself at a loss for words by the overwhelming occasion.



Kofi Adoma entrusted Gyan with a heartfelt message for his wife, expressing gratitude for her unwavering support through thick and thin.



In his own words, Gyan shared a valuable insight into the desires of men in marriage, emphasizing that it's not money they seek, but rather peace of mind, as they are acutely aware of their responsibilities.



Speaking passionately at the event, Gyan revealed, "Kofi wanted me to convey his thanks to you for your patience and love. Most women may not fully grasp this, but men possess pride and confront challenges with confidence."



"One crucial thing men seek in life is not wealth, because it is our responsibility. What we need is peace of mind. If you see a man cheating it means there is trouble at home," Gyan continued, emphasizing the importance of understanding this dynamic.



Gyan relayed Kofi Adoma's appreciation for his wife, acknowledging the significance of her unwavering support. He expressed his sincere wish for divine blessings upon her and a generous heart.

Concluding his powerful message, Gyan uttered a prayerful plea, saying, "We pray that even if the whole world rejects our brother, may his wife never abandon him, for without her care, he might succumb to despair."



Last year, Kofi Adoma openly confessed to subjecting his wife to numerous painful situations that could have jeopardized their marriage. Yet, his wife's remarkable capacity for forgiveness had prevailed.



