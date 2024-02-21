Asamoah Gyan issues rallying call to sporting legends amid demands for revival of Ghana sports

Legendary Ghanaian footballer, Asamoah Gyan

Legendary Ghanaian footballer, Asamoah Gyan, has made a passionate appeal to retired Ghanaian sportsmen to rise and assist in the revival of Ghana sports.

Gyan in a post on X (formerly Twitter) charged the ex-sportsmen to shun their passive approach to issues relative to Ghana football and play an active part in the growth of not just football but sports as a whole.



He observed that the legends could impact the sporting sector by using their influence and expertise to woo investors to Ghana to pump money into the sector.



“I believe the time has come for legends in sports to come together and use their influence, network and resources to attract investors into our country and make a meaningful impact on our youth in the sports fraternity i.e. football, boxing, athletics and others.



“I strongly believe that engaging our youth and grooming them through these avenues can get them to be more focused, make sports more fun and attractive and eventually bring us together once again just as it used to be in past,” he wrote.



The former Sunderland man stated that he has already embarked on the journey and would love to see other former players join him and make sports in Ghana great again.

“I have started this journey and I humbly invite all my colleagues to join in this cause in reclaiming our football days.”



Asamoah Gyan’s tweet stems from concerns by many Ghanaians regarding the decline of sports, particularly football in the country, which led to a protest dubbed ‘Save Ghana Football’.



The protest held on February 14, 2024, aimed at charging the government and GFA to undertake reforms and reshape Ghana football.



EE/EK