Asamoah Gyan names President George Weah as his GOAT

Fri, 27 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Africa's all-time scorer at the FIFA World Cup, Asamoah Gyan, has named Liberia President, George Oppong Weah, as his greatest of all time (GOAT).

The GOAT conversation has gone on for decades but in the last couple of years, many football enthusiasts believe that it is between Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Argentina captain, Lionel Messi.

Asked for his opinion on the subject, the former Sunderland striker named George Weah as his GOAT.

Asamoah Gyan stated that he settled on George Weah because the Liberian's achievement of being the only African player to have won the prestigious Ballon D'Or award is still unmatched.

“I have to choose George Weah. He is the only African who has won the Balon d’Or."

"And then, in his time, there were a lot of durable defenders. No disrespect to this generation but those times [had better defenders]," he said on TV3.

George Oppong Weah played for some of the top clubs in European elite competitions including AS Monaco, AC Milan, and Chelsea.

