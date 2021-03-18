Asamoah Gyan nets debut goal for Legon Cities in 3-1 defeat to Black Stars

Ghana’s all-time leading goal scorer, Asamoah Gyan scored his first goal for Legon Cities FC on Wednesday afternoon when the team suffered a 3-1 defeat to the Black Stars.
The Ghana Premier League outfit today locked horns with the national team in a friendly encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium behind closed doors.
Although he started the encounter from the bench, Asamoah Gyan came on in the second half to play for Legon Cities FC for the first time in months.
Later in the 80th minute, the former Sunderland star converted a penalty kick to give his team a fighting chance.
Unfortunately, goals from Kwame Opoku, Mubarak Wakaso, and Moro Salifu meant that the Black Stars beat Legon Cities FC 3-1 at the end of the 90 minutes.
Today’s match is helping Ghana head coach CK Akonnor to prepare his team for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome & Principe.
- AFCON Qualifiers: Black Stars to play Legon Cities in friendly
- European clubs reluctant to release Ghana players for South Africa clash
- Ghana FA makes strong case to European clubs for release of Black Stars players
- Black Stars still suffering from 1992 captaincy row – Koku Anyidoho
- Sports ministry owes Ghanaian footballers $2million in unpaid bonuses - Report
- Read all related articles