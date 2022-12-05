Asamoah Gyan’s 2010 Ghana vs. Uruguay jersey displayed at FIFA Museum in Qatar

Asamoah Gyan’s 2010 jersey

Asamoah Gyan’s 2010 World Cup jersey worn during Ghana’s game against Uruguay has been displayed at the FIFA Museum in Qatar.

Asamoah Gyan’s jersey has been kept at the Museum to remember one of the heartbreaking moments in World’s football history.



Gyan missed a penalty which would have made Ghana the first African country to reach the semis of the World Cup in 2010 after Luis Suarez had prevented a goal-bound header with his hand.



The Ghanaian football legend’s jersey is one of the few jerseys that have been specially kept at the FIFA Museum in Qatar.



Only a few players like Roger Milla, Maradona, Pele and other great players' jerseys have been exhibited at the FIFA Museum in Qatar.

A statement under Gyan’s jersey read: “Shirt worn by Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan at the finals.”



“Of the six African countries, only Ghana made it past the group stage. In the quarter-final against Uruguay, Luis Suarez stopped a certain winner with his hand, Gyan smashed the penalty off the crossbar and their chance of becoming the first-ever African semi-finalists was gone.”



As Africa’s leading goal scorer at the mundial, Asamoah Gyan scored three goals at the 2010 World Cup.



JNA/IA