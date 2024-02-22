Asamoah Gyan the politician; pros and cons of being a 'Bawumia Boy'

Legendary Ghanaian striker Asamoah Gyan

February 2024 will hold a significant place in the history of Ghana sports, particularly football, due to the occurrence of two events of seismic and profound proportions.

The month will be remembered as the period that, for the first time in Ghana football history, over 3000 Ghanaians marched through the streets to demand reforms and restructuring of Ghana football.



It will also be remembered as the month that one of Ghana’s foremost football stars officially transitioned from a sporting personality to a politician, playing a leading role in the bid of a candidate of one of the two major parties to be president.



Asamoah Gyan’s appointment onto the manifesto committee of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is refreshing news for the sports industry but there also exists some downsides that ought to be explored.



In this article, GhanaWeb looks at the pros and cons of the announcement made on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.



PROS



Landmark achievement for sports sector

An accusation often made against Ghana’s most successful footballers is their apparent disinterest in issues relative to the governance of the country. From Azumah Nelson to Gyan, there is little or no evidence to suggest that Ghanaian sports personalities have taken up prominent roles in the political and governance architecture. This is one of the reasons why Gyan’s appointment is quite interesting.



Gyan walks into politics as one of the nation’s most popular and influential figures who has the brain and power to influence persons from all walks of life. To have someone of his stature in the political space is good for the sector as he could shape policies and plans for sports.



Gyan’s entry is expected to mark the beginning of sporting stars taking up leading political roles.



Gyan’s possible impact on Bawumia’s bid



Asamoah Gyan will without a shred of doubt make the top three list of most popular and influential Ghanaian football stars.



Asamoah Gyan is adored by some Ghanaians and his presence on Bawumia’s team might sway some votes in favour of Ghana's current vice president.

Also, Gyan is known to be a man of affluence and will therefore not mind contributing financially to Bawumia’s campaign.



Clear pathway to political career



Asamoah Gyan’s role could be more or less termed as a shadow sports minister which means that if Bawumia wins the election, Gyan could be confirmed as the sector minister to help execute the policies outlined in the manifesto he helped to draft.



Gyan has not hidden his love for political office and the need for changes in the administration of Ghana sports and a win for Bawumia will help him assume a position where he can influence things and realize his political dreams.



CONS



Political attacks

The vile nature of Ghana’s political landscape means that Asamoah Gyan will suffer some attacks. As already evidenced in a post by an Ashanti Regional executive of the NDC, Onasis Kobby on social media, Gyan’s reputation, credibility and reverence will be attacked consistently.



Gyan has not always demonstrated the greatest of tolerance when attacked and that could go against not just him but the entire Bawumia campaign.



Unfortunately for him, he has a 'baggage' that opponents can easily reference to upset him.



Timing



The timing of Asamoah Gyan's confirmation of his political stance is interesting as it comes at a time when the New Patriotic Party, per polls by credible institutions appears to be heading for the exit.



Per these reports including that of Global InfoAnalytics, the NPP are likely to lose the December 7 elections which will mean that Gyan’s aim of entering political office could be delayed for at least four years.

The uncertainty surrounding the elections doesn’t make for a sound move by Asamoah Gyan as his businesses and person could suffer some damages in the event that the result does not go Bawumia’s favour.



