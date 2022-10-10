2
Asamoah needs to work on himself - Baffour Gyan reacts to his brother's quest to play in Qatar

Asamoah Gyan And Baffour Gyan Asamoah Gyan and his brother Baffour

Mon, 10 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana international, Baffour Gyan has called on his junior brother, Asamoah Gyan to work more on himself if he is keen about returning to action.

The former Sunderland star is currently without a club after leaving Legon Cities at the end of the 2020/2021 season.

Gyan, 37, in an interview with Kumasi-based Wontumi FM reiterated his desire to return to action.

“At the moment, my main target is to return to the field and enjoy myself. I am not so keen about a return to the Black Stars but if I am still playing and the opportunity comes, I will accept to play” he told Wontumi FM.

But Baffour Gyan who believes the former Sunderland star is not ready to play active football at the moment has called on him to work more on himself.

“He knows much about football and you can’t just get out from your house to go to the field to play football. If you decide to play when you are not ready the game will teach you a lesson, for me, he is not ready and he need to work more on himself” he said when asked about Asamoah Gyan’s quest to return to the field.

Asamoah, 37, has scored a record 51 goals for Ghana in 109 appearances, which is also a record.

He is the African player with the most World Cup goals, scoring six times in three tournaments.

