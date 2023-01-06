Asante Kotoko Communications Director blames bad officiating over poor stadium attendance

Asante Kotoko's Brands and Communications Director David Obeng Nyarko

Brands and Communications Director for Asante Kotoko, David Obeng Nyarko has attributed low patronage of the Ghana Premier League at the various centres to bad officiating.

The domestic top-flight has been hit with poor stadium attendance in the ongoing campaign, with King Faisal earning nothing during their clash against Nsoatreman FC.



Speaking to Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM, Obeng Nyarko asserted fans have failed to go the Stadium during matchdays because of poor officiating.



“We have done our research and there are several reasons and one of the reasons is that people do not believe there is fairness in the game”

“There are people who come to the stadium but decide not to come to the stadium again because of bad officiating, that is a fact”



“How we market our league is also a factor, statistics are available in other leagues and with just a click you can have every statistic you need but if asked who has the most passes in our league, I do not think anyone can answer that question,” he said.