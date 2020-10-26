Asante Kotoko PRO lifts the lid on Fabio Gama's signing

Brazilian midfielder Fabio Gama Dos Santos

Communications Director of Asante Kotoko, Moses Antwi Benefo has said that the signing of Brazilian midfielder Fabio Gama Dos Santos will sell the club internationally.

The Porcupine Warriors recently announced the signing of the former Brazil U-17 player as a free agent after parting ways with Swedish second-tier side Jönköpings Sodra IF in March 2020.



His arrival has generated a heated argument among Ghanaians with many lambasting the Asante Kotoko management for their decision to sign the unattached footballer.



But according to the PRO, his singing has a lot of benefits for the club as they prepare for the forthcoming season.

“Fabio Gama Dos Santos, a lot of people are lambasting us, it has become the talking point in the country but as we speak, about seventeen international top sports websites are reporting about him. The French-speaking countries, Portuguese and others are all talking about him and it tells you his level,” he said.



“Some describe him as a top player while others are skeptical. His signing is creating a buzz around the team, the boy, and around the league because people will be willing to watch that orthodox number 10.”



“Brazil is bound with talents so if he is able to feature for the U-17 and U-20 national teams it tells the quality he possesses. We should forget about people saying he does not score goals, he is an orthodox player,” he concluded.