'Asante Kotoko's finances are bad' - David Obeng Nyarko

Asante Kotoko management team

Management member of Asante Kotoko, David Obeng Nyarko has said that their decision to review the club's contract with sponsors is due to their current financial state.

Mr. David Obeng Nyarko was unveiled as a management member alongside seven others on Tuesday, September, 22 at the Kumasi Sports Hotel.



The Chief Executive Officer of the club, Nana Yaw Amponsah is reported to have requested GH¢1,000,000 financial package from Hollard Insurance Ghana Limited according to Bright Kankam Boadu of Kumasi-based Pure FM.

Speaking on the new management's decision to review existing contracts at the club, David Obeng who is also the special assistant to CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah said they are doing so to better the finances of the club.



"Asante Kotoko's finances are bad, a reason we are talking to sponsors to cushion us," he told Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM.