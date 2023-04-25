2
Asante Kotoko's highest-paid player receives $2,000 monthly - David Obeng Nyarko

Tue, 25 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana Premier League defending champions, Asante Kotoko, have disclosed the salary structure of its players.

According to the club's Communication and Branch Manager, David Obeng Nyarko, the highest-paid player receives a monthly salary of $2,000, while the least-paid player, who is a senior high school student, receives GHC 2500 monthly.

Speaking in an interview with Angel FM Kumasi, Obeng Nyarko stated that the current salary structure is an improvement compared to what the players used to receive in previous years.

He also noted that the club's expenditure on player salaries had increased significantly since the new management, led by Nana Yaw Amponsah, took over.

"I think the highest-paid player takes around $2,000. The least paid player is an SHS boy, and he is paid GHC 2500 monthly," he said.

"The total amount of salaries for the players at the end of the month was around GHC 64 000, but after we took over, the salary is now GHC 350 000. The salary structure of the club was problematic."

