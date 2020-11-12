Asante Kotoko signs partnership deal with Cedal Point Chemist

Kumasi Asante Kotoko

Kumasi Asante Kotoko has announced a partnership/sponsorship with Pharmaceutical giants, Cedar Point Chemist Limited for the next three seasons beginning with the 2020/21 season.

‘This mutually beneficial deal makes Cedar Point Chemist Ltd. the official Pharmaceutical partner of the Asante Kotoko SC.’ The club said in a release.



According to the club, ‘the partnership/ sponsorship was agreed with our cherished fans in mind, which is why we entreat our fans to patronize quality medical supplies in their numbers from Cedar Point Chemist and its affiliate across the country.

The company joins the likes of Hisense, Instat, Veo, Adonko Next Level Energy Drink, StarLife Assurance, and a few other firms that have signed deals with the Ghanaian giants since Nana Yaw Amponsah took over as CEO of the club.



